Study finds the ‘Miami' accent is among the sexiest in the US: Here are other states that made the list

French might be the language of love, but did you know the "Miami" accent was deemed among the sexiest in the country, according to a recent study?

A study conducted by consumer opinion platform Brandwatch, commissioned by the online casino and sportsbook review website PennStakes.com, asked a large portion of the internet which accents they found the most attractive.

And, believe it or not, the "Miami" accent was among the top 10.

A "social listening" research study collected data between Feb. 2023 and Feb. 2024, to find out which accents are the most attractive across the U.S. "Miami" ranked number seven on the list.

Top 10 most attractive accents in America according to study

Southern - 76,950 mentions New York - 70,460 mentions Californian - 45,360 mentions Texan - 42,330 mentions Boston - 34,110 mentions Midwestern - 33,000 mentions Miami - 21,450 mentions Chicago - 20,990 mentions Minnesotan - 16,160 mentions New Orleans - 15,590 mentions

The study analyzed the top 50 most common accents in the U.S. and Brandwatch highlighted every time an accent was mentioned online over the course of a year.

The data was broken down by how many times an online post praised the accent in some way.

Any post mentioning the accent alongside words such as "attractive," "sexy," "charming" or the like was counted to create the final number.

The higher the figure, the more attractive the accent.

The study found that the "Southern" accent was by far the most attractive with more than 75,000 mentions online. "New York" came in second place and "Californian" came in third.

At the bottom of the list, however were Minnesotan with about 16,000 mentions and New Orleans with nearly 15,600 mentions.