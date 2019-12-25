Cocoa Beach

Surfing Santas Ride Waves Along Florida’s Space Coast

Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surf board?

By Associated Press

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Who needs a sleigh when you've got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida's Space Coast.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

impeachment 6 hours ago

GOP Senator ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell Impeachment Remark

Christmas 53 mins ago

‘The Joy Place’: 300+ Santas Adorn Home for Son Who Died in Iraq

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.

This article tagged under:

Cocoa BeachChristmas Day
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us