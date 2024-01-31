New Mexico

State agency won't charge New Mexico officers in killing of man at wrong home

Officers in Farmington were responding to a domestic violence call but went to the wrong address and shot the homeowner when he opened the door holding a handgun

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

The New Mexico Justice Department has declined to file charges against police officers who went to the wrong address on a call last year and fatally shot the homeowner when he answered the door armed with a gun.

The Justice Department said that after a review, “there is no basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution” against three Farmington police officers.

The fatal shooting of Robert Dotson, 52, on April 5 prompted an apology from Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe, who called it a tragedy.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence-related call at a house around 11:30 that night, but they mistakenly went to a different house across the street, officials have said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Video released by the police department shows the officers discussing whether they were at the right address before the door opens and the shooting occurs.

Attorneys for the Dotson family did not immediately respond Tuesday night to a request for comment about the decision not to file charges.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

New Mexico
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us