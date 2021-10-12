Trump administration

State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

An official said the dollar value of the missing gifts is “significant”

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault in January and took them home, a department official with knowledge of the events said.

The official said the dollar value of the missing gifts is “significant.”

