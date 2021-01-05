Son Accused of Killing 70-Year-Old Mother in New Jersey

What to Know The son of a 70-year-old woman found unresponsive in her New Jersey home has been charged with her murder, according to authorities.

The son of a 70-year-old woman found unresponsive in her New Jersey home has been charged with her murder, according to authorities.

On Monday, at around 12: 56 p.m. Gwen Avrut was discovered in her South Orange Avenue home in Maplewood unresponsive suffering from serious injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene at 1:39 p.m. Authorities have not revealed what exactly were her injuries.

Her son, Benjamin Avrut, also of Maplewood, has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to the authorities. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.