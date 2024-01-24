6 found dead on remote dirt road in California desert

Six people were found dead Tuesday evening near a minivan and SUV on a dirt road in the Mojave Desert in Southern California's San Bernadino County.

At around 8 p.m., deputies responded to an area near Highway 395 in El Mirage, about 35 miles east of Lancaster, for a wellness check where six people were found dead. The bodies were on or near a dirt road that remained closed off by yellow crime scene tape hours later.

Authorities initially said five bodies were at the scene. A sixth body was located later Wednesday morning.

Details about their identities, including sex and age, were not immediately available. The bodies remained at the scene Wednesday morning hours after their discovery.

Two vehicles were found at the scene -- a silver minivan and dark blue SUV. Several evidence markers were placed near the bodies and vehicles, which appeared to have shattered windows.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. Authorities would not confirm whether the individual's were shot, but at least one of the vehicles showed signs of bullet holes.

During a mid-morning news conference, authorities said the El Mirage scene is the only location involved in the investigation.

“It's going to be heartbreaking no matter what they discover out there as far as the circumstances, so our investigators will do their best to wrap this up quickly and get all the info possible to bring justice to those folks out there," said Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.