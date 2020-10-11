Simon Cowell Doing Well After Breaking Back Despite Reports He's Bedridden

Simon Cowell is doing well despite reports claiming the "America's Got Talent" judge was bedridden after a horrible bike accident he suffered a few months ago.

TODAY has confirmed that he's doing well and is recovering ahead of what was expected. A source close to the television personality said, “He's doing over 10000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again and even no longer needs to wear his back brace as much."

The update comes after reports surfaced from the United Kingdom that Cowell was "out of action for up to six months after bike crash back surgery complications."

Cowell, 61, was hospitalized in August 2020 after sustaining injuries from a bicycle accident. At the time of the injury, Cowell was home with his 6-year-old son, Eric.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson told TODAY at the time. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell broke his back in a number of places and had to undergo a six-hour surgery involving multiple procedures and fusions, including a metal rod placed in his back.

A day later, he posted a screenshot on Instagram of a pair of tweets he wrote following the accident, managing to poke a little fun at himself over the ordeal.

“Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he joked. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”

