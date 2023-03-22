Denver

Shooting at East High School in Denver Sends Two People to Hospital

Denver police reported Wednesday morning that the suspect has fled the scene

East High School in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2016.
Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Police Department is on the scene at East High School for a reported school shooting that has sent two faculty members to nearby hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be no longer at the location, and investigators are working to develop additional information.

Authorities ask to avoid the area while the investigation is underway and to take alternate routes. There is a large police presence near the school, located in the City Park neighborhood on the east side of Colorado's capital.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

East High School is one of the city's four original high schools, and has a reported enrollment of more than 2,500 students.

Earlier this month, East High students participated in a walkout to protest the shooting death of a 16-year-old student athlete.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Russia-Ukraine War 2 mins ago

Ukrainian Civilians Killed as Russian Forces Strike Apartments and Student Dormitories

Canada 36 mins ago

Families of Montreal Fire Victims Face Agonizing Wait

This is a development story that we will update as more information is obtained.

This article tagged under:

DenverSchool shootings
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us