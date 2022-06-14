Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Supports Framework Deal on Guns

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he is “comfortable” with the contours of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation and will back it if the measure “ends up reflecting what the framework indicates.”

"I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting" it, McConnell said.

The powerful Republican's support would greatly enhance the prospects of the legislation passing the Senate.

The deal, negotiated by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, could be the most significant federal action on gun violence in nearly three decades

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.