weather

Second Snowstorm to Blanket the East

Severe Weather Illinois
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

A second snowstorm in six days is expected to strike the East on Sunday, pummeling a region already hit by a Nor'easter that buried millions in blizzard-like conditions, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to develop from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before striking New York City and New England, according to the National Weather Service, adding that it would produce between 4 to 8 inches of snow, a fraction of that made by this week's blizzard.

"Expect hazardous travel conditions on Sunday with re-freezing of snow and ice on untreated roads and surfaces Monday morning," the weather service said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Virus Outbreaks Stoke Tensions in Some State Capitols

6 hours ago

About 275,000 Women Left Workforce in January in ‘Critical' Pandemic Trend, Experts Say

The National Weather Service said the storm would leave the area Monday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

weatherSnowstorm
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us