Teresa Giudice

RHONJ Teresa Giudice's Vehicle Stolen From Her NJ Home Driveway: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," had her vehicle stolen from her driveway Tuesday morning, according to Montville Township Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up, police said.

News of the stolen vehicle, comes months after the reality star and best-selling author married Luis Ruelas in a summer wedding at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick., according to E! Online.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

(E!, Bravo and NBC 4 New York are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Teresa GiudiceNew JerseyBravoReal Housewives
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us