Republican National Committee headquarters under lockdown after being sent vials of blood

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

A hazardous materials team from the Capitol Police is on site.

The suspicious package was cleared, U.S. Capitol Police told NBC News. It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: