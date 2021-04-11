Tokyo Olympics

Report: Hotel Will House Olympic Athletes With COVID-19

Fewer than 1% of Japanese have been vaccinated, and because of Japan's slow rollout that number will remain low when the Olympics open

A pedestrian walks past a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo on a decoration board in Tokyo on April 7, 2021.
Getty Images

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes' Village. The agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized. The measures underline the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

vaccine 12 hours ago

US States Face Steep Decline in J&J COVID Vaccine Amid Production Problems

vaccine 12 hours ago

More Black Americans Open to Vaccines After Outreach Efforts

The Olympics are to open on July 23 and face strong opposition from up to 80% of Japanese polled. The Olympics and Paralympics will involve about 15,000 athletes from more than 200 nations and territories, and tens of thousands of other officials, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad from attending. They have yet to announce the maximum capacity for venues, which is now complicated by rising cases in Osaka, Tokyo and elsewhere.

Tokyo will begin Monday to employ tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of the virus. It will allow Tokyo's governor to impose shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, mandate punishment and award compensation to those who comply.

Fewer than 1% of Japanese have been vaccinated, and because of Japan's slow rollout, that number will remain low when the Olympics open.

Japan has attributed fewer than 9,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor compared to many countries in Asia.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicOlympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us