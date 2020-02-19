Hackettstown

Police in New Jersey Corral Pigs Running Loose in Station Parking Lot

A pig in its pen with other pigs in the background
Pexels/CC

Police in a northern New Jersey town corralled a number of pigs who escaped from an auction market and made their way to the police station parking lot.

Hackettstown Police say they received a call about four pot belly pigs on the lam shortly before noon Wednesday.

Three of the pigs made their way to the police station parking lot across the street and were eventually captured and returned to their owner, according to police. However, one pig remained on the loose.

It is unclear how the pigs managed to escape.

