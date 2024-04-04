airlines

Pilot of United Airlines jet that slid off taxiway says brakes seemed less effective than usual

The incident that took place in Houston last month was one of several in a string of incidents for United Airlines, causing the company's CEO to issue a statement reassuring passengers.

By The Associated Press

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022.
David Zalubowski/AP (File)

The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.

According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilots were uncertain about ground conditions as they broke through clouds and saw the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet. Shortly after the plane touched the runway, the captain disabled the autobrakes, according to the report.

“He did not ‘slow too much initially’ because the runway appeared dry, he wanted to expedite their time on the runway, and because he preferred decelerating gradually for passenger comfort,” the NTSB said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As the plane neared the end of the runway, the captain tried to steer on to a taxiway while pushing aggressively on the brake pedals, the NTSB said. That is when the plane went off the taxiway.

The plane was heavily damaged — the left main landing gear broke off — when it rolled into a grassy area at 25 mph (40 kph) and hit a concrete structure. None of the passengers or crew members were hurt, the NTSB said.

The preliminary report did not state a reason for the March 8 accident. The NTSB often takes a year or more to reach conclusions.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

death penalty 41 mins ago

Alabama murderer gives up appeals and asks to be executed so that victims' families have ‘justice'

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse 2 hours ago

Engineers clearing collapsed Baltimore bridge say limited-access channel to port to open in 4 weeks

The accident was among a string of incidents involving United planes that led the chief executive to reassure passengers about the safety of his airline.

A United Airlines plane ran off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

airlines
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us