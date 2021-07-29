Olympic Track and Field Schedule: TV Channels, Start Times, More

During every Summer Olympics, fans anticipate the start of track and field events. As we approach the second week of the Tokyo Olympics, it’s time for events on the track to get underway.
The United States historically dominates in the sport and there will be plenty of athletes competing this year to make the Tokyo Olympics one to watch for track fans.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch your favorite track and field at the Olympics this year.
When does Track and Field start for the Tokyo Olympics?
The qualifying rounds get underway Thursday, June 29th at 8pm ET. There will be plenty to watch tonight including both the women's 100m and 800m, along with qualification for the men's discus and men's high jump.
See below for the full schedule of Track and Field events:
Full Track and Field Schedule for TV and Live Streams
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Thursday, June 29th
Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app:
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 800m Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Women’s 100m Round 1
Friday, June 30th
Live coverage of Friday morning's track and field events begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s 5000m Round 1
- Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
- Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 10,000m Final
Live coverage of Friday evening's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
- Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
- Men’s 800m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round
- Men’s 100m Preliminary Round
Saturday, June 31st
Live coverage of Saturday morning's events begins at 6:10 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
- Women’s 100m Semifinals
- Men’s 100m Round 1
- Men’s Discus Throw Final
- Women’s 800m Semifinals
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women’s 100m Final
Live coverage of Saturday night's events begins 8:10 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s 400m Round 1
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Sunday, August 1st
Live coverage of Sunday morning's events begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s High Jump Final
- Men’s 100m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Triple Jump Final
- Men’s 800m Semifinals
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 100m Final
Live coverage of Sunday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Final
- Women’s 200m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Monday, August 2nd
Live coverage of Monday morning's events begins at 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
- Women’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Discus Throw Final
- Men’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Women’s 5000m Final
Live coverage of Monday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 400m Round 1
- Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Long Jump Final
- Men’s 200m Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
Tuesday, August 3rd
Live coverage of Tuesday morning's events begins at 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
- Men’s Pole Vault Final
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 5000m Round 1
- Women’s Hammer Throw Final
- Men’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 800m Final
- Women’s 200m Final
Live coverage of Tuesday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Decathlon 100m
- Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
- Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
- Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Wednesday, August 4th
Live coverage of Wednesday morning's events begins at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Decathlon High Jump
- Women’s 1500m Semifinals
- Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
- Women’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Men’s Hammer Throw Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 200m
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 800m Final
- Men’s Decathlon 400m
- Men’s 200m Final
Live coverage of Wednesday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
- Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
- Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Triple Jump Final
- Men’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
- Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
- Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Thursday, August 5th
Live coverage of Thursday morning's events begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Men's 20km race walk events are followed by more track and field beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
- Women’s Pole Vault Final
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 1500m Semifinals
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 400m Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 800m
- Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Thursday's final track and field events begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Final
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Friday, August 6th
Live coverage of Friday morning's track and field events begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here's a full list of those events:
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Women's 20km race walk events are followed by more track and field. Coverage begins at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Women’s Javelin Throw Final
- Men’s 5000m Final
- Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 400m Final
- Women’s 1500m Final
- Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
- Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Friday's night's track and field events coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Full list of those events here:
- Women’s Marathon Final
- Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
Saturday, August 7th
Saturday morning's live track and field coverage begins at 6:35 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Women’s High Jump Final
- Women’s 10,000m Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final
- Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 1500m Final
- Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Saturday night's live track and field coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
List of those final events here:
- Men’s Marathon Final
- Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
How to Watch Track and Field Events Without Cable
All track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics will be aired on NBC and NBC-affiliated channels, including NBCSN and the Olympic Channel.
While you can't watch the events for free, you can stream the majority of Peacock's Olympics programming for free. With your free account, you'll be able to check out the following:
- Tokyo NOW Channel's four original shows covering the Tokyo Olympics
- Peacock Original Olympic documentaries, series and specials
- Event highlights
- Five dedicated Olympic Channels
YouTube TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV and Sling TV are all other streaming services you can use to watch the Olympics without cable. They all carry NBC's networks and provide free trials.