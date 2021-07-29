Olympic Track and Field Schedule: TV Channels, Start Times, More

During every Summer Olympics, fans anticipate the start of track and field events. As we approach the second week of the Tokyo Olympics, it’s time for events on the track to get underway.

The United States historically dominates in the sport and there will be plenty of athletes competing this year to make the Tokyo Olympics one to watch for track fans.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch your favorite track and field at the Olympics this year.

When does Track and Field start for the Tokyo Olympics?

The qualifying rounds get underway Thursday, June 29th at 8pm ET. There will be plenty to watch tonight including both the women's 100m and 800m, along with qualification for the men's discus and men's high jump.

See below for the full schedule of Track and Field events:

Full Track and Field Schedule for TV and Live Streams

Thursday, June 29th

Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app:

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1

Friday, June 30th

Live coverage of Friday morning's track and field events begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10,000m Final

Live coverage of Friday evening's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

Saturday, June 31st

Live coverage of Saturday morning's events begins at 6:10 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Live coverage of Saturday night's events begins 8:10 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 400m Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Sunday, August 1st

Live coverage of Sunday morning's events begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m Final

Live coverage of Sunday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 200m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Monday, August 2nd

Live coverage of Monday morning's events begins at 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Live coverage of Monday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 400m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Tuesday, August 3rd

Live coverage of Tuesday morning's events begins at 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Live coverage of Tuesday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Wednesday, August 4th

Live coverage of Wednesday morning's events begins at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

Live coverage of Wednesday night's events begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Thursday, August 5th

Live coverage of Thursday morning's events begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Men's 20km race walk events are followed by more track and field beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Thursday's final track and field events begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Friday, August 6th

Live coverage of Friday morning's track and field events begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here's a full list of those events:

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Women's 20km race walk events are followed by more track and field. Coverage begins at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Friday's night's track and field events coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC's broadcast, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Full list of those events here:

Women’s Marathon Final

Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

Saturday, August 7th

Saturday morning's live track and field coverage begins at 6:35 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Saturday night's live track and field coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

List of those final events here:

Men’s Marathon Final

Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

How to Watch Track and Field Events Without Cable

All track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics will be aired on NBC and NBC-affiliated channels, including NBCSN and the Olympic Channel.

While you can't watch the events for free, you can stream the majority of Peacock's Olympics programming for free. With your free account, you'll be able to check out the following:

Tokyo NOW Channel's four original shows covering the Tokyo Olympics

Peacock Original Olympic documentaries, series and specials

Event highlights

Five dedicated Olympic Channels

YouTube TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV and Sling TV are all other streaming services you can use to watch the Olympics without cable. They all carry NBC's networks and provide free trials.