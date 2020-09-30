Officials Search for Suspect Who Dumped Dozens of Eels Into NYC Lake

A man was seen dumping eels into the Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn by a witness who tried to confront him.

Dominick Pabon said it was around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he saw the man dumping what appeared to be dozens of eels into the Brooklyn lake. On video Pabon recorded on his phone, he can be heard telling the man it's not legal to do so, that he's "killing other life."

The man didn't want to hear any of it, Pabon said.

"He's like, 'Oh I save lives, I save lives,' and I'm like, 'no.' And he's just throwing them in as we're talking," Pabon told NBC New York.

Pabon told the man to leave, the video shows, to which the man replied, "You don't need to call cops, I save lives!"

About 80 to 100 eels in total may have been dumped into the lake, according to Pabon, who said he tried to flag down police but no one stopped.

In a statement to NBC New York, the Prospect Park Alliance said in part that "the release of pets and other animals in the park is illegal without a permit. It is a hazard both to those animals and the plants and wildlife that call the park home."