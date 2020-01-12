Off-Duty Detective Struck by Car, Killed After Helping Woman

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective was struck by a vehicle and killed in Valley Village, near North Hollywood, Sunday after helping a woman cross the street, authorities said.

West Hollywood Station Detective Amber Leist, 41, was struck around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue in Valley Village, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Flowers and candles were left at a memorial early Monday on a sidewalk at the intersection.

She is survived by two sons, including one who is on active duty in the Navy, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference held Sunday evening.

"She was an outstanding detective," Villanueva said. "She would lead by example through her act of kindness."

The detective saw a senior woman fall in the crosswalk and got out of her car to help. She was heading back to her car, when she was struck and killed, the sheriff said.

The driver remained at the scene, so this was not a hit-and-run, and the incident was initially referred to as an "accident" by the sheriff.

The victim was in the roadway, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver who struck the off-duty detective pulled over and rendered aid, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, the LASD said.

A procession to honor Leist's body as it was transported from the hospital to the coroner's office featured multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders.