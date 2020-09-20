NYC Students Begin First Day of School, but Most Won't Be in Classrooms

What to Know New York City students in grades 8-12 now have to wait until Oct. 1 to start their in-person classes; those in K-5 and K-8 schools are delayed a week

“If it were up to me, I’d send them five days a week,” one frustrated parent with kids in 4th and 8th grade said. “I feel like we’ve got to rip the Band-Aid off here"

Staffing has been a concern; the mayor said he'd add another 2,500 educators on top of the 2,000 extra he already pledged to deploy, but that still falls 5,500 short of the 10,000 unions said they'd need to do the job

Monday’s return to New York City schools won’t be the return anyone planned for. For most, it won’t be a return at all.

Only pre-kindergarten and some special education students are scheduled to end a six-month absence from school buildings after a last-minute decision to postpone, for the second time, plans to be among the first big districts to resume in-person instruction after the coronavirus forced students and staff home.

Schoolchildren in kindergarten through 12th grade are still starting the new school year Monday, but fully remotely, the same way students in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and many of New York's other urban districts have.

After a fidgety spring of online pre-K, Jessica D’Amato’s 5-year-old son has been so excited about going back to in-person school that he keeps asking: “When am I going to kindergarten?”

First the answer was Sept. 10. Then it was Monday. Now it’s Sept. 29, much to the family’s frustration. High school students return Oct. 1.

“I think that all the students are really, really at a disservice right now -- because of the uncertainty, because of the lack of in-person instruction,” says D’Amato, 35, a public relations manager who lives in Brooklyn. She wonders why the city is still grappling with the staffing shortages cited for the latest delay after having months to plan, and how likely it is that the extra days will solve the problem.

“I can’t see how they’re going to fix the issue in a week, and I’ll be very upset if then they push it again,” she said, “because this kid needs to be in school already.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new timeline Thursday alongside leaders of the city’s teachers union, who had sounded alarms that schools could not open safely and that there weren't enough teachers to accommodate hybrid learning.

De Blasio said Friday he is confident the new dates will stick -- and that the overall plan will work.

Once in-person does start for all public school students, most of the more than 1 million in New York City will be in the classroom one to three days a week and learning remotely the rest of the time.

Before the latest delay, teacher Chloe Davis had spent last week bracing to welcome her fourth-grade class at PS 536, reassured on one level upon seeing the newly cleaned and painted building but so anxious at times she broke down crying. Chief among her worries is keeping her students from picking up the virus and bringing it home to their families.

“Four or five months ago, thousands of people were dying,” said Davis, who takes the subway to her school in the Bronx, “and the pandemic is still around. The virus is still there and we’re still in the midst of a pandemic.”

At least 61 city school buildings have had one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, the city's Department of Education said in its Friday update. Click here to see a list of affected schools.

Daniel Leviatin, a fourth-grade teacher and school librarian at PS 59 in the Bronx, sees no reason to push students back into buildings and believes the city squandered the chance to address technology issues and improve distance learning over the summer.

“Every single moment of the planning of this and the way it’s been unrolled, is a mess,” Leviatin said.

He and Davis said they know other large districts will be watching to see what happens when the students finally return.

“You know how at hospitals and things, they’ll do research and they’ll pay the participants?" Davis said. "I feel like I’m like part of that, but I didn’t sign up for it.”