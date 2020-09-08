NY Keeps Watchful Eyes on Travel, Possible COVID Spike After Holiday Weekend

What to Know New York state is marking a milestone of progress in fighting coronavirus infections, with a full month of fewer than 1% of daily virus tests coming back positive

There is concern that case counts could rise as schools, college campuses and more businesses reopen. Holiday travel and parties are also factors

Currently, travelers from 33 "hotspot" states and territories must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey, New York or Connecticut

Health officials are keeping a close eye on a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases connected to Labor Day travel and gatherings, as New York marks a full month with daily COVID test positivity rates below 1 percent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other governors throughout the Northeast had discouraged people from traveling out of state for the holiday weekend, urging residents not to make the same mistakes some did over Memorial Day and July Fourth. Public health officials pushed the same message; the U.S. could be at a key juncture in its ongoing war against the coronavirus.

“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point," the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said. "Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN Tuesday his team hadn't noticed a sizeable uptick from Labor Day weekend, based on anecdotal evidence so far.

"We're gathering the data, still this was an incredibly good weekend.” Murphy said. "This is a virus that is still among us. It ebbs and flows. We'll do everything we can to obviously monitor it but also put the policies in place that will keep it in a box and that's what we're trying to do every day.”

Travel is one of two key threats to the tri-state's continued progress, the local governors have said. To clamp down on that, Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a joint travel restriction in late June that requires visitors from U.S. viral hotspots to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the tri-state area. That self-isolation period also applies to tri-state residents who visit one of the dozens of hotspots. The list is comprised of states and territories seeing COVID positivity rates of 10 percent or higher over a seven-day rolling period.

As of Tuesday, the restrictions apply to 33 areas: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.

Travelers who land at New York airports from those area must fill out a form to assist with contact tracing efforts if needed. Mayor Bill de Blasio has authorized random vehicular checkpoints and ordered hotels to deny travelers access to their rooms if they refuse to fill out a form with their information and quarantine plans.

Apart from out-of-state travel, the other prime threat to the tri-state area is slipping compliance at home.

A cluster of cases connected to end-of-summer parties on Long Island has already forced one school district to cancel in-person learning, just two days before the scheduled start of classes. The Carle Place School District said a number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 "had close or proximate contact with other students throughout our district."

"As we are learning the hard way, the actions of a few can impact the many. Please, be sure to practice social distancing protocols: refrain from large indoor gatherings, stay six feet apart, and wear a mask," Superintendent of Schools Christine A. Finn wrote in a letter to parents.

A number of colleges have also had to send students home for the remainder of the fall semester because of outbreaks. SUNY Oneonta did so last week as its COVID-19 cases spiked near 400, due in large part to illegal partying. Of nearly 2,000 tests in Oneonta conducted over a five-day period, 91 came back positive for an infection rate of 4.6 percent. Testing data showed 93 percent of the positives were among people ages 18-24, Cuomo said over the long weekend.

At NYU, officials are threatening disciplinary action to any students involved in a gathering of hundreds Saturday night in Washington Square Park. The school says more than 20 students have been already suspended for failing to comply with coronavirus safety protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Most New York City teachers, meanwhile, head back to their physical school buildings Tuesday. They'll have a few extra days of prep time, then move to a three-day transitional remote instruction period next week. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 21; if that happens, New York City will be the largest public district to have pupils physically in school buildings during the pandemic.

Cuomo has hailed New York's sustained progress as being in remarkable defiance of expert predictions; it went from being the former epicenter of the national crisis to having one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the country. Total hospitalizations are at six-month lows and daily deaths are in the single digits.

But New York must remain ever-vigilant, the governor says: "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow."

Over the holiday weekend, the U.S. topped 190,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News. With 6.2 million confirmed cases, the U.S. has the largest coronavirus case count of any country in the world. The three tri-states alone account for nearly three-quarters of a million cases.