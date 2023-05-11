NJ Transit Suspends Train Service To, From NY Penn Due to Portal Bridge Issue

NJ Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a Portal Bridge signal issue.

PATH is cross honoring NJ Transit rail tickets at Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY stations.

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a signal issue at Amtrak Portal bridge. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd ST-NY. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) May 11, 2023

NJ Transit and Amtrak are replacing the century-old, two-track Portal Bridge built in 1910 over the Hackensack River with a higher bridge that will not have to open and close for river traffic, according to NJ Transit's website.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bridge carried more than 450 daily Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains and 200,000 daily passengers over the Hackensack River – a critical link in the congested territory between Newark, New Jersey and Penn Station, New York," NJ Transit said.

However, NJ Transit notes that the bridge, through the years has become a "major bottleneck and source of delays, particularly when the aging bridge malfunctions during opening and closing for maritime traffic."

