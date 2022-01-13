New Jersey

NJ Students Allegedly Tormented During Girls' School Basketball Game

Basketball sneakers are being purchased for the Lakewood girls' team, as 10 of the 19 players don't have appropriate footwear, the district said

basketball-on-court-generic-722
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after at least two students allegedly endured hateful comments during a girl's basketball game between Lakewood and Barnegat schools in New Jersey, officials said Thursday.

One of the girls was allegedly taunted throughout the game against Barnegat as being "homeless" because she didn't have basketball sneakers, while the other was allegedly tormented about being Black during the contest, officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both of the "very upset students" reported what happened to their coaches, the Lakewood School District said, adding it does not tolerate such treatment.

Bias incident reports have been filed with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and the Barnegat School District, Lakewood said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

covid-19 outbreaks 2 hours ago

Biden Sending Military Medical Teams to Hospitals in Overwhelmed States

Kamala Harris 4 hours ago

‘It's Not Over': With Deadline Ahead, Harris Reiterates Resolve for Passing Voting Rights Bill

The school district said basketball sneakers were being purchased for the team, as 10 of the 19 players don't have appropriate footwear, a spokesperson said.

Lakewood school's counsel is also reviewing the matter.

An email request for comment to the Barnegat School District wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseySportsschoolsLakewoodBarnegat
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us