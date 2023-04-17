NJ Sen. Robert Menendez Setting Up Legal Defense Fund Tied to Federal Investigation

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez is paying tens of thousands in legal fees and is now setting up a legal defense fund in connection with a federal criminal investigation, according to campaign finance records and a spokesperson for the senator.

The new campaign filings come as the senator has been part of the focus of an ongoing corruption investigation being led out of the Southern District of New York. Campaign finance records show Menendez's campaign has spent about $200,000 to pay two law firms as well as a document search company.

Sources familiar with the matter have previously said that Menendez has been under criminal investigation in connection with a Weehawken meat company, IS EG Halal, that won an exclusive contract with the government of Egypt. Several sources have said owners of that company have given expensive gifts to the senator’s wife in the past.

Lawyers for the company and a Menendez spokesman have denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators have sent out dozens of subpoenas, with sources familiar with the matter saying they are looking into whether Menendez used his position as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee – which oversees $2 billion in aid to Egypt – to help the New Jersey company get the exclusive contract.

In recent filings, the Menendez campaign reported paying $127,343 to the law firm of Winston and Strawn, and another $48,000 was paid to the law firm of Schetler and Oronato. Another 55,000 was paid to a document search firm Haystack.

A spokeswoman for the Democrat declined to detail what the payments were intended for, but issued a statement saying Menendez "is confident that this official inquiry will be successfully closed, but as it is still unresolved he will be opening a separate legal defense fund so as not to drain any further campaign funds."

The law firms did not respond to requests for comment. Spokesmen for the FBI and US Attorney’s office also declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.