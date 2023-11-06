BERGEN COUNTY

NJ police investigating after 2-year-old found dead inside home

By NBC New York Staff

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside a New Jersey home, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child after 5 p.m. Sunday to a home on Brook Street in Bergenfield, police said.

The 2-year-old boy inside the home was taken to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The details surrounding the young boy's death were not immediately clear, and an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is ongoing. It also was not clear if any criminality was suspected in the child's death.

