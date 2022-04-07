NJ Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Death, Desecrating Body

A New Jersey man who authorities say killed his toddler son’s mother and then drove the boy and her body to Tennessee last summer has pleaded guilty of aggravated manslaughter.

Tyler Rios, 27, of East Orange, also pleaded guilty Monday to desecrating human remains in the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, of Rahway, He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 10, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rios had been charged with numerous counts, including murder and kidnapping his 2-year-old son, who wasn’t injured when his mother was killed last July. An autopsy determined she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Authorities had issued an Amber alert for the boy after he wasn’t dropped off at day care and Uyar didn’t arrive for her scheduled work shifts. The boy eventually was found unharmed at a hotel in Monterey, Tennessee, when Rios was taken into custody. Uyar’s body was found later that day in a wooded area off an interstate in Tennessee, authorities have said.

A motive for the slaying has not been disclosed. Authorities have said the couple met in high school and dated on and off for years.

