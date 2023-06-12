NJ man attempts to swat bug while driving, ends up causing crash, police say

What to Know According to a subsequent investigation, police say, it was determined that a 19-year-old man from Washington Township was driving a 2014 Tesla eastbound on Route 57 when a bug started flying around his face.

Allegedly, when he attempted to swat the bug away, he lost control and rear-ended a 2017 Honda that was being driven by another 19-year-old -- a woman also from Washington Township.

The male driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, was issued a summons for careless driving, police said.

A 19-year-old driver trying to swat a bug away ended up causing a crash in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Hackettstown police officers responded to Route 57 near Nikitin Way shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of a crash.

According to a subsequent investigation, police say, it was determined that a 19-year-old man from Washington Township was driving a 2014 Tesla eastbound on Route 57 when a bug started flying around his face. Allegedly, when he attempted to swat the bug away, he lost control and rear-ended a 2017 Honda that was being driven by another 19-year-old -- a woman also from Washington Township.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The impact then caused the woman's vehicle to crash into a guardrail, police said.

The male driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, was issued a summons for careless driving, police said. Police did not disclose if the woman suffered any injuries.

The "bug-induced" crash, prompted the local Hackettstown Police Department to issue safety tips in case other drivers have the urge to swat a bug while on the road. The police department says: