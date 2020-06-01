Roger Goodell

’Shame On You’: NFL’s Roger Goodell Accused of Hypocrisy in Protest Response

"Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York
NFL via Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being accused of hypocrisy and insincerity in his response to the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed across the country, according to NBC News.

On Saturday, Goodell addressed Floyd's death and that of two other African Americans, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the widespread outrage that has followed.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

protest 4 hours ago

US Heads Into a New Week Shaken by Violence

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker as Protests Raged

But critics pointed to the league's handling of Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality in 2016, saying Goodell and the league had deliberately stifled Kaepernick and so had no right now to appear to be siding with protesters and their cause.

"Save the bulls---," said Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills in response to Goodell's statement.

Read the full story at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

Roger Goodell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us