Hundreds of Firefighters Battle 8-Alarm Inferno in NYC Apartment Building; 21 Hurt

At least 21 people are hurt as hundreds of firefighters continue to battle an 8-alarm fire in Queens that erupted at an apartment building shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department of New York City said.

The fire was reported at about 1:03 p.m. on the top floor of a 6-story building located on 34th Avenue between 89th and 90th Streets in Jackson Heights. The tenant who lived in the apartment where it started left her door open, according to the fire commissioner, and the fire spread quickly across the cockloft (the area between the top floor and the roof).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to officials, the alarm quickly went to a 4-alarm fire bringing 33 units and hundreds of fire personnel to the scene, all before intensifying and becoming a 8-alarm inferno by 6 p.m. About 350 firefighters and first responders were still battling the flames into the overnight hours.

Images from the Chopper 4 show a cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building as smokey conditions were also experienced by onlookers on the street level.

News 4

A total number of 21 people – 16 firefighters and five civilians – have been reported injured due to the fire, the FDNY said, adding that many of the injuries are considered non-life threatening. There have been 90 families (about 240 people total) displaced as a result of the blaze, as none of the residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

The fire department said that everyone who lives in the building had been accounted for, but had no updates on pets, as many residents said they had to leave them as they escaped.

It is unclear what started the fire, and the department expects to determine a cause in the coming days. Additional information was not immediately available.