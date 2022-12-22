marines

Marine Recruiter Helps Stop Smash-and-Grab Jewel Heist at Calif. Mall

Marine SSgt. Josue Fragoso was speaking with an applicant in the Del Amo Fashion Center recruiting office when they heard the sound of shattering glass.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Additional recon might have told four thieves this jewelry store was not going to be an easy target.

The Daniel's Jewelers at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance is located near a Marine Corps recruiting office in the shopping mall.

Marine Staff Sgt. Josue Fragoso was speaking with an applicant in the office Wednesday night when they heard the sound of shattering glass. Fragoso and the applicant rushed from the office and followed the sound to the jewelry store.

Four people, including one armed with a hammer, were smashing jewelry cases and stealing merchandise.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"One of them had a hammer when he was coming out, so I let him go," Fragoso said. "Then I saw three other individuals who didn't have weapons on then. Second one came out, grabbed him, dropped him down, detained him."

Fragoso, with the help of the applicant and other witnesses, detained two of the suspects at the scene until police arrived.

"Great work to all involved & shout-out to @USMC,' Torrance police tweeted.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Winter Storm

Iowa Sports Reporter’s Hilariously Snarky Winter Weather Coverage Goes Viral

Recalls

Samsung Recalls Over 650,000 Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

This article tagged under:

marinesDel Amo Fashion CenterTorrance
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us