Man Who Fled Police Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

A Connecticut man police say exchanged gunfire with an officer in southern New Jersey last year has been indicted on charges including attempted murder and kidnapping.

Miguel Angel-Villegas, 29, of New Haven, is also charged with burglary, eluding, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and three weapons offenses in the indictment handed up Tuesday by an Ocean County grand jury. It was made public Wednesday.

Angel-Villegas opened fire Nov. 21 when a Tuckerton police officer stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in, authorities have said. The vehicle was driven by his girlfriend at the time, whom he threatened to kill if she didn't drive him to New Jersey so he could evade police in Connecticut, authorities said.

Angel-Villegas ordered the woman to tell the officer a fake name and threatened her with a handgun, forcing her to speed away from the traffic stop, authorities said. Their car soon crashed into another vehicle, and Angel-Villegas fled on foot and, at one point, rode an adult tricycle.

An extensive manhunt was soon launched, and nearby schools were placed on lockdown. Angel-Villegas was captured that night at New York’s Penn Station.

The officer was not injured.

A judge ruled in December that Angel-Villegas should remain jailed until his trial. That came after he waived his right to a detention hearing.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Angel-Villegas has retained an attorney.

