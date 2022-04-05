Life Jackets Washing Ashore Lead to Sunken Boat Find Off NJ Coast: Police

Life jackets washed ashore off Cape May's Wildwood Crest Tuesday morning, prompting a U.S. Coast Guard search for a possible boat or boaters in distress, authorities say. A sunken vessel was eventually found.

No one was inside the boat, New Jersey State Police said. The owner was located, no injuries were reported and anyone connected to the vessel has been accounted for.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Wildwood Crest Police confirmed police activity on the beach earlier in the day, around 9 a.m., and asked people to avoid the area. The initial advisory was unchanged as of four and a half hours later.

"The Wildwood Crest Police Department is currently assisting the United States Coast Guard on the beach as they investigate a possible distressed/downed vessel off the coast of Cape May," the department's statement said. "Please keep clear of the area and do not disturb any items that may be located."

Unverified photos posted to a local Facebook page showed orange life jackets on the sand as well as a light and other items.