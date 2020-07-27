Long Island

Large Shark Spotted Off Long Island Beach; May Have Chomped on Sea Skate

The shark was between eight and 10 feet long, according to town officials

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Sea Skate

One Long Island beach town ordered swimmers out of the sea after lifeguards spotted what they say is the biggest bull shark they've seen in at least four years.

Red flags were put up at Lido West Beach in Hempstead Monday morning after a lifeguard spotted the shark while paddling on a surf board. Officials say that beachgoers have since been allowed back in the water - but no deeper than waist level.

The shark is thought to be between eight and 10 feet long and hasn't been blamed for any attacks on humans. But officials say it may have taken two large chunks out of a sea skate that washed ashore.

Hempstead police and the bay constables are now searching for the shark.

