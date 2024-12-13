Air Travel

Caught on camera: Bird strike at LaGuardia forces emergency landing in New York City

190 travelers and six crew members were aboard the American Airlines flight when it happened

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flight out of New York City's LaGuardia Airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, had to make an abrupt landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bird strike caused an engine fire late Thursday, authorities say.

No injuries were reported when American Airlines flight 1722 landed safely at JFK, where it was set to be inspected by the maintenance team. There were 190 customers and six crew members aboard at the time, the airline said.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Video captured by a WCNC Charlotte producer appears to show a bird enter the engine moments after takeoff. A ball of fire erupts.

Travelers were given hotel accommodations and a scheduled re-departure for Friday morning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused," American Airlines said in a statement.

There were 190 customers and six crew members aboard at the time, American Airlines said.

This article tagged under:

Air TravelAnimals
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us