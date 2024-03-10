New Jersey

Man dies in Jersey City's first reported homicide of 2024

By NBC New York Staff

Cops investigate deadly shooting in Jersey City.
News 4

A man was killed and two others wounded in a Jersey City shooting on Saturday morning, marking the city's first homicide this year, according to officials.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said three men were shot when a gunman opened fire around 6:30 a.m. on Jordan Avenue between Mercer and Vroom streets.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Christoph Marte, was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. The other victims, men from Jersey City and Union City, were expected to survive.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A spokesperson for the city said the deadly shooting marked the first homicide in 2024 for Jersey City.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not released any details about a possible motive or suspect.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us