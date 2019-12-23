‘Traumatizing’: Teen Saves Siblings by Fending Off Carjacking Suspect

A 16-year-old girl brazenly fought off a carjacking suspect who stole a vehicle with the teen and her two younger siblings inside on Sunday in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.

At around 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Devon, Imama Muratab’s father left the teen along with her 9-year-old brother and 4-year-old sister inside their Toyota Highlander while he went to grab a pizza at a restaurant. Two people drove up in a Toyota Camry, and one of them exited and went over to the family’s SUV, according to Chicago police.

Muratab said she was about to fall asleep when she the suspect got inside the vehicle, and quickly noticed the person wasn’t her father.

“He goes, ‘you get out of the car, or I’m going to shoot you,’” the high school sophomore recounted the suspect, who appeared to be around 17 years old, saying. “I’m like ‘no, I can’t. There’s a baby in there, and my other sibling is in there too.’”

Muratab said she grabbed the suspect’s neck from the backseat, and leaned forward to grab her father’s cellphone from the front seat.

The teen ended up calling 911, and once she said the suspect realized what she was doing, he suddenly stopped the SUV in the middle of the road and jumped into another vehicle.

A good Samaritan rushed to help the siblings and moved their vehicle over to the side of the road. Thankfully the siblings weren’t hurt and were reunited with their father.

“He didn’t harm us, but it was traumatizing that he like drove away with us,” Muratab said. “I felt like I was getting kidnapped.”

Following the incident, police tracked down the Toyota Camry, which had been stolen, at a gas station in the 4200 block of North Lawrence, according to Chicago police. The driver of the vehicle ran away while four passengers were arrested.

Steffy Lagunas, 19, Ralph Enriquez, 22, Kaily Lagunas, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles.