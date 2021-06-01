Iowa Authorities Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

Authorities in Iowa searched Tuesday for Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year boy who disappeared last Thursday.
"As we receive information, we are exhausting those investigative leads," Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, told NBC affiliate KWWL of Waterloo.
"We are also expanding our search perimeter in and around the Montezuma area," he said.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.