Pennsylvania

Murder suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail in custody after manhunt, police say

The inmate escaped from the Warren County Jail on July 7

By Doha Madani | NBC News

USA TODAY

The manhunt for the escaped Pennsylvania inmate who is suspected in several crimes, including the murder of a New York woman, ended Saturday evening, state police said.

Michael Charles Burham, 34, was taken into custody by 5:50 p.m. Saturday in Warren County, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Officials were tipped off to his location after residents heard their dog barking and went to see why. They encountered a man and asked him why he was there, to which the man referenced camping, Bivens said.

The property owner recognized Burham and left to contact officials, and Burham fled into the woods, he said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCrimes and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us