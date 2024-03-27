‘I feel welcomed.' Over 100 kids become new US citizens at California naturalization ceremony

More than 100 Southern California children secured their right to vote when they turned 18 years old as they became naturalized U.S. citizens Wednesday.

The immigrant children from 27 different countries participated in a naturalization ceremony at the Richard Nixon Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, waving the American flag and reciting an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.

“I always had my green card, but now that I have my citizenship. I feel welcomed,” said Miguel Maldonado, who was born in Mexico. “It means everything to actually be a citizen and look for more opportunities.”

Christian Saldivar, who also immigrated from Mexico, said this could be his first step toward the American Dream.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“It means to me that I accomplish a lot of things that people wish to have,” the 12-year-old said.

Christian’s father, Alfredo Saldivar, said he felt proud that his son could dream big officially as a U.S. citizen.

“I’m lucky to have what I have,” the elder Saldivar said.

Typically, children become U.S. citizens when their parents are naturalized. But the kids-only ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate their new status and instill national pride in the young new Americans, officials said.