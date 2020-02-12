Honda Recalls Minivans to Fix Wiring That Could Be Fire Risk

Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March

Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Roger Stone 2 hours ago

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

New Hampshire Primary 16 hours ago

Analysis: Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.

Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March.

Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us