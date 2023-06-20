caught on camera

‘Help me, he has a gun!': Ring video captures apparent kidnapping in Florida

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ring video captured cries for help during what police are calling an attempted kidnapping in Miami Sunday morning.

According to police the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday at SW 32nd Avenue and SW 7th Street in Miami.

A man told police he was meeting a woman for breakfast when 56-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez allegedly walked up behind him, grabbed him around the neck and held a gun while he attempted to force him into a vehicle.

Vladimir Rodriguez
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ring video footage captured the moment you hear the victim scream to bystanders "help me, he has a gun!"

All three people involved in the incident told police the gun went off during the incident, but no one was injured.

Rodriguez told police he had followed the woman to get her location when he saw her hugging the victim. After a shot was fired, the victim started a physical altercation with Rodriguez where he got hit in the face lips and ribs.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Animals and Wildlife 6 mins ago

Fishing crew misses out on over $3 million after marlin disqualified over ‘mutilation'

hurricane season 33 mins ago

Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as islands brace for heavy winds, flooding

Following the altercation, Rodriguez and the woman fled the scene together.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on $19,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraMIAMIgunskidnapping
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us