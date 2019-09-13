19-Year-Old Accused of Hacking 'International Superstars,' Selling Unreleased Songs for Cryptocurrency

The hacker allegedly stole the unreleased music of international recording artists and sold it online.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of hacking "world-famous recording artists," stealing their unreleased music and selling it for cryptocurrency.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. and City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson announced the arrest of the suspected hacker Friday in a joint press release. A 19-year-old was arrested in Ipswich, England.

The suspected hacker allegedly accessed artists’ websites and cloud-based accounts illegally to steal unreleased songs, before selling the stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The Manhattan D.A.’s Office said it launched the investigation after receiving referrals from the recording artists’ management companies. The artists were not named in the press release.

It identified one of the alleged perpetrators which led to Friday's arrest through its partnership with the City of London Police.