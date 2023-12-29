Originally appeared on E! Online

But first, let Gypsy Rose Blanchard take a selfie.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, recently took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie.

Donned in jeans and a blue and white ombre sweatshirt, Blanchard was all smiles in her Dec. 29 post, which appeared to be taken in a hotel room. She penned "First selfie of freedom," in its caption, and was wearing the same outfit she was photographed in while leaving prison the day prior.

Blanchard was first arrested with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn after her mother's remains were found in her Springfield, Missouri, home with multiple stab wounds in June 2015. Blanchard was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison, but has been granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time.

Godejohn, however, was given a life sentence for first degree murder in 2018 without the possibility of parole. And though it was her ex-boyfriend who committed the act, Blanchard testified that it was her idea during the trial.

"I wanted to be free of her hold on me," Blanchard said during her initial trial, according to St. Louis TV station KSDK. "I talked him into it."

Throughout the nationally-followed trial, Blanchard testified of her mother's alleged abuse, which included isolation and unnecessary medical treatments inflicted on her.

Blanchard's father, Ron Blanchard, said that his late ex-wife told him that their daughter had "leukemia, paralyzed, muscular dystrophy," in a 20/20 episode in 2018. Blanchard herself testified that she didn't realize the extent of her falsified illnesses until she was arrested.

And even one of Blanchard's former neurologists, Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein was also suspicious of her diagnoses, per the 20/20 episode, and later wrote a letter to the patient's primary care physician, saying, "I believe that the mother suffers from Munchausen by proxy."