A man died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene in Northeast Philadelphia overnight, Philadelphia police said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place late on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, -- just before midnight -- along the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue in the Frankford section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"This is a fatal hit-and-run," Small said.

Police officers and medics found an unresponsive man in his 40s "suffering from severe trauma to his head" in the middle of the block, Small said.

The man would die a short time after midnight at the hospital, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the man was crossing Torresdale midblock when an eastbound vehicle struck him then drove off, Small said.

Witnesses said it appeared that a small SUV -- possibly a Honda CRV -- struck the man, Small said. The SUV appeared to be mostly blue in color, but that it appeared to be having work done to it, so some pieces could be other colors.

Police found several pieces of the striking SUV -- including what appears to be a piece of the front bumper -- left behind, Small said. Those clues along with witnesses testimony and surveillance video could help police track down the driver.