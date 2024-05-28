Five teenagers tried to flee the scene after a 17-year-old boy driving a stolen SUV struck and killed a motorcycle rider in Philadelphia, police said.

The teens were inside a Kia SUV that was traveling northbound on Front Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the 17-year-old driver inside the SUV was speeding and ran through a red light when he crashed into a motorcycle rider who was traveling west on Hunting Park Avenue.

After the crash, the teen driver continued driving for about 1,000 feet on Front Street, police said. The driver as well as three teen girls and another teen boy -- all between the ages of 15 and 17 -- then got out of the SUV and fled on foot in different directions as responding police officers chased after them for about two blocks, investigators said.

The officers captured all five of the teenagers and took them into custody.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:18 p.m. Police have not yet determined the victim’s identity but said he appears to be a man in his 40s.

Police said the SUV the five teenagers were in had been stolen on Monday, May 27, in Northeast Philadelphia. Police continue to investigate.