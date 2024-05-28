Philadelphia

5 teens arrested after hit-and-run driver in stolen SUV kills motorcycle rider, police say

Five teenagers were arrested after a driver in a stolen SUV struck and killed a motorcycle rider and tried to flee the scene, Philly police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five teenagers tried to flee the scene after a 17-year-old boy driving a stolen SUV struck and killed a motorcycle rider in Philadelphia, police said.

The teens were inside a Kia SUV that was traveling northbound on Front Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the 17-year-old driver inside the SUV was speeding and ran through a red light when he crashed into a motorcycle rider who was traveling west on Hunting Park Avenue.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the crash, the teen driver continued driving for about 1,000 feet on Front Street, police said. The driver as well as three teen girls and another teen boy -- all between the ages of 15 and 17 -- then got out of the SUV and fled on foot in different directions as responding police officers chased after them for about two blocks, investigators said.

The officers captured all five of the teenagers and took them into custody.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:18 p.m. Police have not yet determined the victim’s identity but said he appears to be a man in his 40s.

Police said the SUV the five teenagers were in had been stolen on Monday, May 27, in Northeast Philadelphia. Police continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us