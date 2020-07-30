New Jersey

Fox Attack Outside NJ Home Sends 8-Year-Old Girl to Hospital

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

An 8-year-old was treated at a hospital after she was attacked by a fox outside her central New Jersey home Wednesday, police said.

The girl was playing near a shed at her Springbrook Road home when the fox attacked, Detective Lt. Chris Reinhardt told NJ.com. She sustained “small puncture wounds” on her shins and foot, Reinhardt said.

A neighbor chased the animal away.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Virus Updates: ‘No Evidence' Mask Leads to Infection;

Economy 2 hours ago

US Economy Shrank at Record-Breaking 33% Rate Last Quarter

The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center. There was no update on her condition immediately available Thursday morning.

Animal control officers were trying to locate the fox the prior afternoon. It wasn't clear if they found it, nor was it clear if they thought it might be rabid.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFox
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us