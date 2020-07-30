Fox Attack Outside NJ Home Sends 8-Year-Old Girl to Hospital

An 8-year-old was treated at a hospital after she was attacked by a fox outside her central New Jersey home Wednesday, police said.

The girl was playing near a shed at her Springbrook Road home when the fox attacked, Detective Lt. Chris Reinhardt told NJ.com. She sustained “small puncture wounds” on her shins and foot, Reinhardt said.

A neighbor chased the animal away.

The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center. There was no update on her condition immediately available Thursday morning.

Animal control officers were trying to locate the fox the prior afternoon. It wasn't clear if they found it, nor was it clear if they thought it might be rabid.