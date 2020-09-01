Fort Hood

Fort Hood Commander Loses Post, Denied Transfer After Incidents at Army Base

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was set to take over the 1st Armored Division soon

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt addresses the press in front of the III Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, July 6, 2020, confirming that the human remains found near the Leon River in Belton, Texas, did belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
The commander of the U.S. Army's Fort Hood is being removed from his position and will no longer assume command of a division at Fort Bliss, according to a U.S. Army statement released Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was set to take over the 1st Armored Division soon. Now the Army will announce who will take over the division in the coming days.

Division commander is a critical step in an Army general’s career and losing a division can be a career-ending move.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

