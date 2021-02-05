crime

Former NJ Child Protection Worker Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

A former employee of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency pleaded guilty to producing child pornography on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kayan Frazier was working at the child protection agency in 2019 when law enforcement officers received reports that Frazier was distributing images of child sexual abuse on the social media Tumblr. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office then obtained a search warrant of Frazier's home and discovered he was with an underage boy who was in many of the images taken at his apartment.

Law enforcement officers said they discovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s phone and other electronic media.

Frazier, who has been in custody since his arrest on July 12, 2019, pleaded guilty to one count of producing images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

He's set to be sentenced in June and he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

