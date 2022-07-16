Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Fatally Stabbed at Calif. Station

On Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. Westminster police responded to a stabbing at a 76 gas station.

The victim later identified as 37-year-old Bobby East of San Dimas was a former NASCAR driver. East suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to officials.

First responders on the scene rendered first aid to East until OCFA paramedics arrived to the scene and transported him to UCI Medical Center.

East died from his injuries.

As detectives began investigating they identified Trent William Milsap as the person responsible for the stabbing.

On Friday police determined that Milsap was located in an apartment in Anaheim. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and West County SWAT Team was called in to serve the warrant due to the level of violence Milsap had committed.

While officials executed the warrant there was a confrontation where a police K-9 was deployed.

An officer involved shooting occurred.

Milsap was transported to UCI Medical Center where he died due to injuries sustained. The K-9 unit also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a veterinary hospital.

The K-9 is doing well and has since been released. They are recovering at home with their handler.

At the time of the officer involved shooting Milsap was on parole for an armed robbery and also had an outstanding warrant for an prior unrelated parole violation.

Westminster police is continuing to investigate the officer involved shooting along with the original stabbing incident.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.