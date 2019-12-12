Florida

Florida Man Died From Meth Overdose Before Alligator Ate Him

A "methamphetamine intoxication" killed Michael Ford before the reptile tore his body apart

Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man, found eaten by an alligator this summer, died from a meth overdose before his body was ripped apart by the reptile, according to a medical examiner's findings.

Michael Ford, 45, was found face down in a canal in Fort Meade on June 27 and Polk County Sheriff's investigators theorized he might have drowned before an alligator began eating the man's remains, NBC News reported.

A hand and a foot belonging to Ford was found in the beast's stomach.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

impeachment 20 mins ago

House Panel Delays Historic Trump Impeachment Vote

British Elections 2 hours ago

Johnson’s Conservative Party Secures Historic Parliamentary Majority

Get More at NBC News

This article tagged under:

FloridaFort Meade
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us