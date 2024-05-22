Deadly box truck crash snarls I-80 traffic in New Jersey

A major crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a box truck snarled traffic on I-80 in New Jersey for miles early Wednesday, authorities say. State Police say at least one person died.

According to transit officials, it was around midnight that a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-80 in Hackensack crashed through a concrete median separating the eastbound from westbound lanes. It hit a box truck, sparking a fire.

All lanes on I-80 eastbound and westbound express were closed. Eastbound and westbound local lanes reopened after earlier closures. However, the express lanes still remain closed.

UPDATE: I-80 WESTBOUND LOCAL LANES REOPENED, I-80 Express Lanes in both directions REMAIN CLOSED between the NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway due to major crash West of Exit 66 - Hudson St in Hackensack. Follow detour, plan alternate route and avoid the area. https://t.co/bdm2FtH0GV — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) May 22, 2024